Tulsa Brewery Hosts Dry Bar Every Monday In January

-

Imagine a brewery full of people of all ages drinking, but there is no alcohol involved. That is the goal of dry night takeovers at Nothing's Left Brewery in Tulsa.

The menu has dozens of options for non-alcoholic drinks.

Whether it is a flight, mojito or anything made behind the bar, nothing contains alcohol, which is refreshing for a lot of people.

A brewery where moms-to-be and kids and can drink everything on the menu sounds perfect for a birthday celebration for Jennifer Phenicie, who is pregnant.

"Some of them are so well made. They're delicious,” said Phenicie. “They're almost better than the booze because you can taste all the flavors."

Nothing's Left Brewery is closed Mondays, but every Monday in January, it is hosting its "NADA Dry Bar."

Co-owner Lacy Richards said there is a growing demand for non-alcoholic drinks.

"Maybe they take a medication, maybe they're on a treatment for something, maybe they're pregnant, maybe it just doesn't fit in with how they want to live health wise. So a lot of people are adopting it and still not missing out on the great parts of drinking socially,” said Richards.

The brewery is boosting business without the booze thanks to creativity and partnerships with other entrepreneurs.

Three local bakeries are selling snacks and sweets to pair with the drinks.

Brandee Spillman, who has been sober four years, is part of the team that produces Social Bison Tonic, which has plant-based terpenes.

"It actually gives you a mood change from the plant-based terpenes that I would describe similar to maybe having a beer," said Spillman.

These businesses said the trend of non-alcoholic drinks will not fizzle any time soon and they won't let the opportunity get wasted.

"Having something creative or out-of-the-box to be able to partner with and do things other businesses with brings a lot more people out,” said Richards. “We can all benefit from having basically a much more open invitation to more lifestyles all in one place."

Richards said about half of the non-alcoholic drink menu will be available year-round.

Richards also said whether the dry nights will continue beyond January depends on what the public thinks.

You can share your thoughts and keep up with upcoming dry nights at https://www.facebook.com/nothingsleftbrewing.