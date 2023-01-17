Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

By: News On 6

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash.

According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue.

Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car.

According to police, the officer hurt his hand when the airbag deployed. The officer's car also suffered some front-end damage.

Police say the driver of the other car was not injured.