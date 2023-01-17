Healthier Oklahoma Coalition To Host Update On COVID-19 In The State

By: News On 6

Healthier Oklahoma Coalition To Host Update On CVID-19 In The State

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition will host an update on Tuesday to discuss several topics, including the spread of a new COVID-19 subvariant.

The CDC says the highly contagious omicron subvariant, called XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of cases in the United States and is driving an increase in cases over the last six weeks.

Related Story: New COVID Variant XBB.1.5 Now More Than A Quarter Of US Cases

Many health experts still stress the importance of getting vaccinated, washing your hands and staying away from others while sick.

Tuesday's update is set to take place at 12 p.m.