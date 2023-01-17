OHP Identifies 2 Men Killed In Plane Crash Near Kingfisher


Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 10:49 am

By: News On 6, News 9


KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two victims killed in a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday.

Related Story: 2 Killed After Plane Crash Near Kingfisher Just 30 Minutes After Takeoff

According to troopers, John Hazelton from Edmond and Jonathan Benton from Mustang died after crashing about 30 minutes after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Related Story: 2 Killed In Plane Crashes East Of Kingfisher


This is a developing story, stay tuned 9 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 18th, 2023

January 18th, 2023

January 18th, 2023

January 18th, 2023