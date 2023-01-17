By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner. We're happy to welcome back Natalie Mikles with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition. Today she's showing us how to make some Blueberry Almond Granola Squares.

Description:

A granola crust, made with Roark Acres Honey, Griffin’s Vanilla, coconut, almonds, and oats, is the perfect base for these yogurt squares. The yogurt filling, a combination of yogurt and cream cheese, is creamy and not too sweet. Amelia Yogurt, a French-style yogurt comes in several different flavors, including vanilla, strawberry, and maple.

Ingredients:

Granola Crust:

6 cups rolled oats

2 ounces slivered almonds

7 ounces sweetened coconut flakes

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup light brown sugar

Large pinch sea salt

¾ cup Roark Acres Honey

6 tablespoons dark corn syrup

2 tablespoons Griffin’s Vanilla

Filling:

2 packages cream cheese, softened

32 ounces Amelia Natural French Style Blueberry Yogurt

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

1 pint fresh blueberries

2 ounces slivered almonds

1 cup white chocolate chips

Directions:

1. To make crust – preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all the dry ingredients. Add honey, syrup, and vanilla. Stir together well (may be necessary to use your hands to do this step thoroughly). On an extra large parchment-paper-lined cookie sheet, spread granola and bake for 10-15 minutes, continuously rotating the mixture to cook all sides of the granola until slightly crunchy.

2. Press warm granola into another extra large cookie sheet (or 2 medium cookie sheets).

3. Cream the softened cream cheese thoroughly. Add the Amelia yogurt and vanilla into the cream cheese, and mix on slow speed until well blended. Add ¾ of the blueberries, half the almonds, and white chocolate chips. Spread out evenly across the granola. Top with extra blueberries and almonds. Place in the freezer overnight.

4. Remove and slice into squares and serve. Any that are not eaten, place into a covered container and place back into the freezer. Will keep for a week.