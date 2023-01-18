Oklahoma Health Experts Offer Tips On COVID-19 Care For Patients 65 & Older

Wednesday, January 18th 2023, 6:09 am
Oklahoma health experts say anyone 65 or older is currently at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19.
The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition says it's important for older patients who get COVID to get appropriate care.
Related Story: Healthier Oklahoma Coalition To Host Update On COVID-19 In The State
News On 6's Ryan Gillin was live on Wednesday morning with details.
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023