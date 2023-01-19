Authorities Arrest Man In Okmulgee Accused Of Stealing Car With Child Inside

-

Okmulgee Police arrested a suspected car thief and rescued a seven-year-old who was inside the stolen car.

Police Chief Joe Prentice said police got the call just before daylight Wednesday, from a woman who said she left the car running briefly and a man jumped in and took off.

“And it was all hands on deck, everybody went out and immediately started looking for that vehicle” said Prentice, who noted the call came just a few minutes before shift change so twice as many officers as usual were available to respond.

Officers rushed to the West side of Okmulgee where the car was taken, and quickly found the car near the high school.

The car thief had run off the side of 3rd Street and was stuck in the mud.

“While they held cover on the driver, another officer approached the rear door and got the child out,” said Prentice. “Once that happened, other officers approached the driver’s side and physically took the driver out and took him to the ground.”

The suspect, 18 year old Daniel Simmers, is Native American and was taken to jail by Creek Nation Lighthorse police.