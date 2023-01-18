University Of Tulsa Receives $250K Grant To Support Student Entrepreneurs

By: News On 6

The University of Tulsa is getting $250,000 grant to build a space for young entrepreneurs.

The money will pay for a coffee lounge where students can sell products they created.

"Students from the college of arts and science will display rotating art and computer science students will develop an app so it can be used by all students across campus," said Collins College of Business Dean Kathy Taylor.

The new space will open in the fall.