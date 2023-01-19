BA Public Schools Athletic Department Hosts 'Freezin' For A Reason' To Support District's Special Olympics Team

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow teachers, students and parents are warming up after taking a dip in the pool on Wednesday for a good cause.

The Broken Arrow Public Schools Athletic Department hosted its annual "Freezin' for a Reason" event to support the district's Special Olympics team.

While the weather has been warm for January, the water wasn't all that warm on Wednesday.

Supporters took a lap in the BA golf and athletic club swimming pool.

"It's overwhelming to see the support from all the schools at all levels. We have students, student-athletes that participate with us that are pre-k all the way through 12th grade," said Christina Gould, Head Coach of the B.A. Special Olympics team.

They raised more than $4,000 to help send the Special Olympics team to the state games in May.