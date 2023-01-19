OSBI: Man Facing Charges In Connection To Disappearance Of Bartlesville Man

By: News On 6

A man who is already in prison has been charged with murdering a Bartlesville man, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI says Brock Thompson was the last person seen with the victim, Devin Viles last July.

In September, investigators found human remains in pasture in Nowata County. The medical examiner will determine the identity of the remains, but they were found in a location where Viles and Thompson were last known to be together.

Thompson was convicted of drug trafficking, released on parole, but put back in prison last month for violating his parole.