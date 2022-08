Thursday, August 11th 2022, 6:05 pm

By: News On 6

Bartlesville Police, OSBI Looking For Woman Who Could Have Information On Man's Disappearance

Bartlesville Police and the OSBI are looking for a woman from Delaware, Oklahoma.

Investigators say they want to talk to Bailey Whitney about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, who was last seen a month ago in Tulsa.

If you know where either of them are, you can call the OSBI.