The CW Network Lands TV, Streaming Rights For LIV Golf

LIV Golf announced that they will be partnering with The CW Network for LIV’s first-ever U.S. broadcast television and streaming agreement.

According to representatives with LIV Golf, the multi-year deal will begin with the 2023 LIV Golf League season. They say the CW will air all 14 global events and stream the events live on The CW App. LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said the deal will provide accessibility to the product for millions of homes.

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States.

We’re very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in its debut full league season. The CW and its majority owner, Nexstar Media Group, recognize the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport. The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports."





LIV Golf, which is being financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, will begin its second season on February 24-26 at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.