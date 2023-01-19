Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan To Perform At BOK Center


Thursday, January 19th 2023, 11:20 am

By: News On 6


Zach Bryan is bringing his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour to the BOK Center in August.

The Grammy-nominated singer is from Oologah and is coming off a big year with the #1 Country Album on Spotify for 2022. Bryan and his band also appeared on Yellowstone performing “Motorcycle Drive-By” and “Summertime Blues.”

Fans can register for tickets with Fair AXS at www.axs.com/zachbryan
