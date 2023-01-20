Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Who Have Felony Cases Rejoin Society

-

A group in Tulsa is helping people who have felony cases learn how to get through the court system.

JusticeLink held an open house to teach people about the services they offer.

"I did try," John Nabors said. He was the first client JusticeLink worked with when they opened their doors just three months ago.

"I put in the effort," Nabors continued. "I was told I had a place and when I got the rent money and took it to them, they told me I had a felony and he couldn't rent to me."

Nabors lived on the streets for more than a year after he was released from Tulsa County Jail.

He was charged with assault and served his time, but no one would rent to him because of the conviction.

"I can't get around that good so I was just stuck on the bus stop, until now. I have a home," Nabors said.

Nabors said a judge told him about JusticeLink, which is a nonprofit that helps those with a criminal record get back into society.

JusticeLink said it's not trying to reinvent the wheel because the programs already exist. They just want it easier for people to find those programs.

They said getting people hooked up with resources as early as possible will help prevent them from going back to jail.

"For people that are released from the system, often times they go back to the same place from which they came," JusticeLink Program Director, Nathan Rhea said. "Our goal is to try and interrupt that process - that cycle."

JusticeLink helps with figuring out the court system, how to find a job, get important documents like a birth certificate or driver's license. For people like John, they will help them find a place to live.

"I've been putting the word out. I've been doing fine," Nabors said.

JusticeLink's services are free and are offered to people with charges in Tulsa County.