City Of Broken Arrow Nearing Completion On New Korean War Memorial In Veterans Park

The City of Broken Arrow is just a few weeks away from installing a new Korean War Memorial in Veterans Park. The project consists of two parts: working on the plaza, which will be completed sometime around mid-February, and the statue, which will be installed on the plaza about a week after it is completed.

Approval for the memorial's sculpture came back in 2021 with local artist David Nunneley heading up the project. The statue will stand just under seven feet tall and be placed on the plaza.

Veterans Park currently holds memorials for nearly every other war, and the city wanted to make sure that it commemorated all those who fought and served.

"It’s a top priority of city administration and council and also citizens of Broken Arrow to really commemorate people that fought in wars and people that are veterans. So it’s something that’s high on the priority," Matt Hendren, Broken Arrow's director of parks and recreation said.

Broken Arrow also wanted to make sure that people would always remember those who fought in this war.

"The Korean War is also known as 'the forgotten war' so it’s important that we remember the people that sacrificed during that conflict," Hendren said.

The plaza will include footing for the sculpture, seat walls, pedestrian paving, lighting, landscaping and a plaque installed next to the statue to commemorate all those who fought in the war.