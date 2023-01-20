State Says Oklahoma Saw Record Breaking Revenue From Tourism In 2021

-

The State of Oklahoma said 2021 was a record breaking year for tourism, bringing in more than $10 billion to local economies.

The state said the majority of tourists came from outside of Oklahoma, accounting for 55 percent of the state's total visitors throughout the year.

Across Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and every small town from McCurtain County to the panhandle, the State of Oklahoma said tourism drove a lot of spending in 2021.

"2021 was the best year on state record when it comes to tourism revenue,” Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell said.

While visiting the Redfork Depot event center on Route 66 in Tulsa on Friday, Pinnell emphasized what he thinks brought tourists to Tulsa.

"All the investment that this city has made in themselves. Obviously the Gathering Place, and from Woody Guthrie, to Bob Dylan Center, now. And these state parks that are only 30, 45 minutes as well. We love what's happening at Turkey Mountain,” he said.

The state said the outdoors had a big impact on tourism in 2021, with visitors reportedly spending more than $350 million in the communities around state parks.

"There was a few bright spots out of a very dark time in world history with the global pandemic, and one of those was people getting outdoors more,” Pinnell said.

Going into 2023, Pinnell looks forward to the state investing in the newly formed Route 66 Commission, designed to preserve and develop the historic highway.

Pinnell said $6 million will be invested in just a few months, with an additional $6 million each year for the next three years, all designed to prop up Route 66 before the centennial in 2026.

"Cities will be able to fill out grant paperwork,” Pinnell said. “They'll be able to go before this board, with projects that they have on Route 66."

Just last week we heard from Catoosa city leaders, who plan to apply for that grant money to be used for improvements to the Blue Whale.