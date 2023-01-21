Woman Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Led To Pryor Man's Death

-

Mayes County prosecutors have charged a woman with first degree murder for selling fentanyl pills that led to a Pryor man’s deadly overdose.

Pryor Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents are searching for Katelyn Young.

They said Young sold fentanyl pills to Donielle Brigance, who then sold the drugs to Aaron Jenks. Jenks overdosed and died at his Pryor home in June of 2021. Brigance was charged with murder months later and arrested.

Investigators searched Jenks phone and found text messages showing Brigance had sold him 20 fentanyl pills for $700, two days before he died.

"These people may have taken the drugs, but these people that sold them the drugs. We feel they are responsible for these deaths,” said Pryor Police Chief Dennis Nichols.

The texts referred to the pills as “fent pressed." The affidavit said when investigators interviewed Brigance in December of 2021, she admitted she told the victim to be careful with the pills.

Documents said Brigance texted the victim and said, "Please be careful." She went on to say, “I don't know you but I know that I don't want anything to happen to you. I am too pretty to go to jail."

"I think some of these dealers in areas like Tulsa and Oklahoma City think they can come to these smaller rural areas and maybe not be caught or not be held accountable,” said Nichols.

After Brigance was charged, investigators learned she often bought fentanyl pills from Katelyn Young.

Young was arrested last October in Tulsa after police said they found her with dozens of pills, in separate bags.

Documents said Young admitted she knew Brigance, but denied giving her pills that killed Jenks.

But, documents said phone records show Brigance was with Young when she texted Jenks saying, "Got them, be there in 45."

"If you are dealing drugs, or you are selling drugs to a supplier or dealer, we intend to come after you. Not only law enforcement. Prosecutors. I think we all have the same goal. It is to stop as much of this as we can and prevent as many deaths as we can,” said Nichols.

Pryor Police want these murder charges to send a message that if you deal drugs that end up killing people, you will be held responsible. And, if you are supplying drugs to dealers, you will go down too.

If you know where Katelyn Young is, call Pryor Police at 918-825-1212.