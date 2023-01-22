New Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Impersonating Police, Harboring Teenager

By: News On 6

New Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Impersonating Police, Harboring Teenage Runaway

Prosecutors have filed new charges against a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and taking a teenage runaway to California.

Christopher Bartley was arrested in June after Tulsa Police said they found him harboring a 16-year-old girl that ran away from home in his Tulsa apartment.

Police say Bartley also lied to officers about being a police officer and U.S. Marshal.

he bonded out but police say her was found in August in Newport Beach, California, with the same teenage girl and rearrested.

Bartley's charges include child sexual abuse and harboring a runaway juvenile.

He's set to appear in court in February.