Water Spews Onto Broken Arrow Expressway After Line Break

Monday, January 23rd 2023, 5:15 pm
Traffic is returning to normal after a water line break near the Broken Arrow Expressway flooded the roads Monday afternoon.
The break happened near 51st & 129th and it sprayed water onto the road for over 30 minutes before it was shutoff.
Osage Skynews 6 was overhead as traffic backed up and it appears the disruption didn't cause any crashes.
No word on what caused the line break at this time.
January 23rd, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023