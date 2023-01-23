Water Spews Onto Broken Arrow Expressway After Line Break

By: News On 6

Traffic is returning to normal after a water line break near the Broken Arrow Expressway flooded the roads Monday afternoon.

The break happened near 51st & 129th and it sprayed water onto the road for over 30 minutes before it was shutoff.

Osage Skynews 6 was overhead as traffic backed up and it appears the disruption didn't cause any crashes.

No word on what caused the line break at this time.