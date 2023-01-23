Watch: OICA Discusses Legislative Learning Labs


Monday, January 23rd 2023, 5:02 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma legislative system starts on February 6th. Many lawmakers have already begun filing bills.

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy wants to help more people understand how the State Capitol works.

The organization is hosting legislative learning labs next week and on Monday, Joe Dorman joined the 4 p.m. newscast to talk more about it.


