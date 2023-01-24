City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather

-

The forecast of snow led the City of Tulsa to start checking plows so they would be ready Tuesday.

The city anticipated mobilizing their crews in the afternoon, as soon as the temperature drops to freezing, or whenever snow starts falling.

“Our crews are out checking the trucks just making sure everything is good to go,” said Carson Colvin, a spokesman for the City, who added that 53 plows were available in addition to salt spreaders.

“Just stay back and give them some distance and definitely give yourself a little extra time to go home,” he said.

AAA Oklahoma Fleet Manager Jason Cravens said speed and distance are big factors.

“Because when the road gets slick like they could, it's stopping that's the challenge. Your car is going to want to keep going, even when you hit the brakes,” he said.

In Downtown Tulsa, homeless people lined up for lunch outside Iron Gate.

Gat Turner pulled up with cold weather supplies to hand out, contributed by his family.

“Even some of this stuff comes out of my own closet,” he said.

When he stopped on Archer Street, a small crowd gathered to get clothing and shoes.