Mayor GT Bynum Honors 2 City Employees For Their Service To Tulsa


Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 8:10 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is honoring two city employees for their service to Tulsa.

David Taylor, works for the city's Water and Sewer department. The city says the changes David made have resulted in major safety improvements at the water treatment plants.

Marshelle Freeman has worked for the city for 20 years and the mayor says she helped organize the funeral plans for her longtime colleague Dwain Midget.

Both employees received awards during a special ceremony at city hall.

