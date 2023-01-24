Tuition Assistance Options For Non-Traditional Age Students

Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 4:20 pm
About half of the students in the Tulsa area pursuing higher education are not traditional-aged students.
Many are adults that decided to go back to school while also working full-time. Several Tulsa companies actually offer tuition assistance to make school more affordable. Doctor Sarah Wyatt with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined News On 6 to discuss how workers can take advantage of these programs.
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 24th, 2023
January 25th, 2023
January 25th, 2023
January 25th, 2023
January 25th, 2023