By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Gets Some Snow After Mostly Rainy Day

-

Many Broken Arrow residents described Tuesday's weather as a "dreary drizzle."

People said it was stay inside, lazy day weather that's perfect for a nap.

The rain has been consistent since around 3 p.m. and although it was spotty at times, it was never heavy.

The weather didn't deter people from getting out and about, with temperatures lingering in the lower 40s upper 30s.



