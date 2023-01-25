Broken Arrow Gets Some Snow After Mostly Rainy Day

Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 9:51 pm
Many Broken Arrow residents described Tuesday's weather as a "dreary drizzle."
People said it was stay inside, lazy day weather that's perfect for a nap.
The rain has been consistent since around 3 p.m. and although it was spotty at times, it was never heavy.
The weather didn't deter people from getting out and about, with temperatures lingering in the lower 40s upper 30s.
