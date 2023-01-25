Cherokee Nation Opens New Harm Reduction Clinic In Tahlequah

By: News On 6

-

The Cherokee Nation says its new Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah is now open.

The tribe spent $3 million to open the clinic, which takes a holistic approach to dealing with addiction.

The clinic provides sterile syringes anonymously to participants to help keep users healthier and prevent infections, with the goal of eventually helping people get off drugs altogether.

"That's really the goal of this is to find people that are struggling with addiction where they are, help them be healthier, protect the larger society, and open up a conversation about recovery. That's the end goal," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The clinic is near Highway 62, just east of downtown Tahlequah, and is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for tribal citizens and the public.