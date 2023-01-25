Cooking Corner: Steak Nachos


Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 5:03 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Wednesday, AC Marshall with Marshall's family catering joined the show and shared he makes steak nachos.



Steak nachos

1. Queso homemade or store bought is fine

2. Steak of choice season and prepare as desired

Build

1. Chips

2. Queso

3. sliced or diced steak

4. Shredded cheese

5 diced avocado

6. Jalapeños
