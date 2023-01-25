Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnaping, Beating Girlfriend

-

Body camera video shows the moments Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who's currently on federal probation, and is now accused of kidnapping and repeatedly beating his girlfriend.

Deputies say they arrested Jace McKittrick when she showed up to check in for his federal probation in Turley. Deputies say they got a 911 call Tuesday night that McKittrick had beaten his girlfriend, over and over and held both a butcher knife and a screwdriver to her throat and threatened to kill her, then put her in a stolen van and took off.

"She was convinced, in talking with her, that had we not intervened, he would have killed her last night,” said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. "We were ready to do whatever we needed to try to rescue this victim and get her to safety."

Deputies say it all started when the victim was at home with her roommates and McKittrick showed up and began beating her. Deputies say the roommates heard the victim screaming and tried to intervene, but that's when McKittrick held a knife to the victim's throat. They say the victim was able to get away and run.

"Before she is able to make it there, he tackles her. Now he is armed with a screwdriver and he holds that to her throat, and forces her into a van that turns out is actually stolen,” said Roebuck.

The victim told deputies McKittrick kept punching her in the van and threatened to kill her. While searching for them, Deputies learned McKittrick was on federal probation for drugs and he was required to check in at a detention facility in Turley last night. When he showed up, deputies were there waiting.

"You have someone who is basically behaving as if they are unhinged. Pulling knives on people, trying to slash at people,” said Roebuck. "I hope that maybe other women watching this who have found themselves in a situation where they are with someone who tends to get violent to know that this is how it can end."

Records show McKittrick has spent time in state prison since 2009 for drugs and assaulting a police officer. He was also sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2019 but was released early.