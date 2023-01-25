Watch: Tulsa Dream Center Talks Importance Of Volunteer Work

Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 5:25 pm
The Tulsa Remote Program brings people from all over who now call Tulsa home.
Many Tulsa Remote Program members get involved in the community once they arrive.
On Wednesday, Jasmine Bell, who moved in from Southern California, and Tim Newton, the executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center, joined the show to talk about the importance of their volunteer work.
