'Broken Arrow Neighbors' Launches New Program To Provide Clothes To Clients


Thursday, January 26th 2023, 6:46 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow Neighbors, an organization dedicated to helping families in financial need, is expanding its services.

The organization has launched a new program called 'Crane’s Closet.' It’s designed to give clothes to the organization's clients.

News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023