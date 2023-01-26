'Broken Arrow Neighbors' Launches New Program To Provide Clothes To Clients

Thursday, January 26th 2023, 6:46 am
Broken Arrow Neighbors, an organization dedicated to helping families in financial need, is expanding its services.
The organization has launched a new program called 'Crane’s Closet.' It’s designed to give clothes to the organization's clients.
News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details.
