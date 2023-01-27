Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule

-

Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF.

The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government.

Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will not be a part of.

Tulsa, Pawnee, and Rogers County Sheriffs are just a few who agree their Deputies will not enforce the new ATF rule.

The new rule requires the use of pistol braces, an accessory used to help stabilize a firearm, to be registered with the federal government.

The Bureau argues a brace can be used to turn a pistol into a short-barreled rifle.

“If you brace a wall, does it change that wall? Does it change the function of that wall,” Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell posed the hypothetical. “No.”

Sheriff Varnell said the brace does not change the function of the weapon or make it any more deadly.

"Which my first thought is if it makes it a rifle, does that mean an 18-year-old kid can go buy one,” Varnell asked.

Pawnee and Tulsa County's Sheriffs shared similar statements saying in part: "We are witnessing Federal overreach that will not impact the criminal element, but only the law-abiding citizens rights under the Constitution of the United States of America."

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the ATF's rule isn't a solution for mass shootings or other criminal activity.

"I think they need to take a deeper look and rethink it a little better cause no one piece of legislation, especially like this, is going to curtail any of that,” Walton said.

The ATF said gun owners do have five options when it comes to compliance, including permanently removing or altering the brace so that it cannot be reattached or completely destroying the firearm.

The ATF also said Sheriff’s offices typically do not enforce federal laws.