By: News On 6

Funeral Procession Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer

-

A funeral procession was held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer.

Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department, the 39-year-old officer and Marine Corps. the veteran was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High School in 2001.

Officer Hayes is survived by his wife and three children.