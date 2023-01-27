Funeral Procession Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer

Friday, January 27th 2023, 12:21 pm
A funeral procession was held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer.
Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department, the 39-year-old officer and Marine Corps. the veteran was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High School in 2001.
Officer Hayes is survived by his wife and three children.
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023