Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness


Friday, January 27th 2023, 12:24 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler.

On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.

In September of 2022, Jennifer Kunzweiler was arrested after investigators say she stabbed herself four times, and then her father multiple times when he tried to intervene. Investigators said after stabbing her father. Both Jennifer and Steve Kunzweiler were taken to a hospital and treated. The District Attorney released a statement on the day of the incident.

“Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen. Fortunately, my injuries are such that I was able to go home. Thank you to everyone who expressed concern for me and my family. I am most appreciative of the response from the Tulsa Fire DepartmentEMSA, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. I am also very grateful for the professionalism and care of the staff and doctors at Saint Francis Hospital in treating me for my injuries."

The next day, the District Attorney held a press conference, demanding lawmakers do more to address mental health in Oklahoma. He recently spoke on the issue again Tulsa Republican Women’s Club.

Previous Story: DA Steve Kunzweiler Calls For Better Mental Health Care After Stabbing Incident

Previous Story: Tulsa District Attorney Calls On Lawmakers To Better Fund Mental Health Services

Previous Story: Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
