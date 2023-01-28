More Than 20 Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court Program


Friday, January 27th 2023, 9:25 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Tulsa County drug court class.

The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and become active members of society.

Jeffery Holden battled drug use for years but is now sober and has a full time job upon graduating.

"If I can just help one other person not go down the same path that I went down or maybe help them turn their path around, then that's an amazing thing. We can't save everybody but I'm willing to try," said Holden.

Program leaders said all of the graduates from last year left the program with either their GED or a trade certificate.
