Tulsa Zoo Welcomes New Tiger To Exhibit

Sunday, January 29th 2023, 4:13 pm
The Tulsa Zoo has a new tiger in its care.
Tanvir, a 13-year-old Malayan tiger, is the brother of the a former tiger at the zoo named Tahan.
The zoo says Tahan was moved to Zoo Knoxville in a collaborated swap that works to ensure a sustainable population for the species.
There are only about 250 Malayan tigers living in the wild and four live at the Tulsa Zoo.
January 29th, 2023
November 29th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
January 30th, 2023
January 30th, 2023
January 30th, 2023
January 30th, 2023