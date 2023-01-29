Tulsa Zoo Welcomes New Tiger To Exhibit


Sunday, January 29th 2023, 4:13 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Zoo has a new tiger in its care.

Tanvir, a 13-year-old Malayan tiger, is the brother of the a former tiger at the zoo named Tahan.

The zoo says Tahan was moved to Zoo Knoxville in a collaborated swap that works to ensure a sustainable population for the species.

There are only about 250 Malayan tigers living in the wild and four live at the Tulsa Zoo.

