Tulsa Community Celebrates East Asian Culture For Lunar New Year

Sunday, January 29th 2023, 11:33 pm
As many people in Asia are still celebrating Lunar New Year, some groups here in Green Country are, too.
The Asian World Experience at OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center on Sunday was a free education fair encouraging educators, students, and families to immerse themselves in East Asian culture.
Different cultural groups were invited to share their traditions.
There were Hmong dances, a Japanese tea ceremony, sword fighting, kung fu, tai chi, interactive booths and a lion dance to ring in the new year.
There were also prizes and cultural foods.
This is the event's first time to take place since the pandemic.
