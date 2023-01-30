Tulsa Community Celebrates East Asian Culture For Lunar New Year

By: News On 6

As many people in Asia are still celebrating Lunar New Year, some groups here in Green Country are, too.

The Asian World Experience at OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center on Sunday was a free education fair encouraging educators, students, and families to immerse themselves in East Asian culture.

Different cultural groups were invited to share their traditions.

There were Hmong dances, a Japanese tea ceremony, sword fighting, kung fu, tai chi, interactive booths and a lion dance to ring in the new year.

There were also prizes and cultural foods.

This is the event's first time to take place since the pandemic.