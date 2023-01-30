By: News On 6

Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting

Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning.

A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.

According to Tulsa police, the the facility was placed on lockdown around 2:55 a.m. after a shooting in a parking garage behind the women's center. Police say two people were shot at as they ran into the hospital though the sky bridge, but nobody was hit by gunfire. Police say two vehicles in the garage were struck by bullets.

Police say all three people involved were at the hospital to visit the same patient.

Tulsa Police have cleared Hillcrest Medical Center and say the suspect is not in the facility.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.