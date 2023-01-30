Ottawa County Man Pleads Guilty To Sexually Abusing Child

By: News On 6

An Afton, Oklahoma, man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to sexually abusing a child that he handcuffed and gagged, according to US Attorney Clint Johnson and the United States Department of Justice.

Authorities say Glenn David Nickols, 40, pleaded guilty to multiple chages.

The OSBI searched Nickols home with a warrant after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that an email account used by Nickols transfered over 100 videos and images of child abuse.

Nickols told agents in an interview that the abuse took place at his home in Afton, which is in Cherokee Nation.