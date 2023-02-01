Tulsa Doctor Sees Many Winter Weather Injuries, Shares Advice

-

With more ice on the way, the risk of slipping on ice is still a concern.

Many places still haven’t melted from the winter weather earlier this week; mainly parking lots and residential areas.

Being aware of your surroundings and not underestimating what is below you, may keep you off the ground and out of the doctor's office.

"Ice and concrete don't feel pretty good,” Ayrton Adams said.

It may not hurt at first, but after the embarrassment passes, the ache is going to settle in.

Adams said he's taking his time so it doesn't happen to him.

"I'm more worried about getting hurt to be honest with you, cause there's nothing worse than getting out to go to work and breaking your arm or your neck or getting a concussion,” Adams said.

Utica Park Clinic Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Barry Dockery, said he's seen all sorts of injuries since the winter weather started.

"They go out there and don't get the traction. And then you slip and if you're wanting to try to catch yourself, you have a fall on an outstretched hand. And a lot of times that can cause a fracture within your upper extremity,” Dockery said.

He said if you have swelling and start losing feeling in your extremities, you need to see a doctor.

“I’d say you should definitely go to either an urgent care or emergency room just to make sure that you get that checked out,” Dockery said.

Dockery said you should also rest, ice, compress, and elevate your injury if it isn't severe. He said to also take over the counter anti-inflammatories to bring down any swelling.

"Have someone monitor you, and again, take it easy,” Dockery said.