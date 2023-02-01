OHP Shares Video Of Trucker Losing Control On Ice Along I-40

By: News On 6

OHP Shares Video Of Trucker Loosing Control On Ice Along I-40

-

A close call with a semi on an icy highway in Sequoyah County was caught on camera by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.

OHP shared video of a trucker losing control on I-40, east of Vian, in Sequoyah County this week.

The truck veered toward oncoming traffic, but the cable barrier stopped it from crossing the median.

Troopers say the trucker was cited for speeding in unsafe conditions.







