State Senator Files Bill That Would Make Some Nonprofit Hospitals Exempt From Sales Tax

By: News On 6

State Senator George Burns of Southeast Oklahoma has filed a bill that would make some nonprofit hospitals in the state exempt from sales tax.

Senate Bill 304 would make organizations operating in buildings owned by a county or local government in counties with less than 100,000 people eligible for the tax exemption.

In a statement, Senator Burns said, "In rural communities, hospitals provide essential medical services, and provide critically needed jobs in the area. Unfortunately, many community hospitals have had to shut their doors over the years. Giving these nonprofits a sales tax exemption is one step we can take to provide relief and financial assistance."

Senate Bill 304 will be considered when the legislative session starts next Monday.