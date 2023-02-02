Teen In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase

By: News On 6

A teen was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase Thursday in Tulsa, troopers said.

Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was on the Turner Turnpike around 1 a.m. spotted a car driving 102 MPH. The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, prompting the pursuit. According to Tulsa Police, the driver reached speeds of 130 MPH while on the turnpike.

TPD's helicopter took over once the chase reached city limits.

Officers say the driver eventually pulled over in a neighborhood in the Reed Park area near West 41st and South Union.

Police say there are a lot of factors that go into play when dealing with this type of chase.

"With the speeds on the turnpike it's still not safe when the speeds are that great period and then when you combine the weather that's out and they get off the highway and they start driving through neighborhoods that are covered with ice then you start worrying about other innocent civilians that are around the neighborhoods," said Cpt. Jerrod Hart from the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say three people were in the car. The driver, who is a juvenile, was arrested and the two passengers were questioned and released.