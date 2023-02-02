Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home


Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 5:17 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home.

According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence.

Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday and saw Strook inside. Police say Strook refused to come out and only communicated with them through the wall.

Police opened a door to the house with a tool and a K9 officer found Strook hiding in the attic under a pile of insulation.
