Police: Tulsa Man Stabbed During Domestic Dispute

Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 12:05 pm
A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in what Tulas Police are describing as a domestic dispute Thursday morning.
Investigators say the incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Parkview Terrace Apartments. According to police, the man pistol-whipped another person who then stabbed him.
The man is expected to be okay. The investigation is ongoing.
