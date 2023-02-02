Police: Tulsa Man Stabbed During Domestic Dispute


Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 12:05 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in what Tulas Police are describing as a domestic dispute Thursday morning.

Investigators say the incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Parkview Terrace Apartments. According to police, the man pistol-whipped another person who then stabbed him.

The man is expected to be okay. The investigation is ongoing.
