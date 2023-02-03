Experts Say Oklahomans Will Pay For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades


Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 10:35 pm



OKLAHOMA CITY -

You've likely noticed your natural gas and electricity bills are quite a bit higher.

A significant percentage of that increase is the result of a seven-day period in February two years ago, which we will spend the next 28 years paying for. In a joint investigation with Oklahoma Watch, News On 6's Dana Hertneky looked into what happened.

Click here to read Oklahoma Watch's article.
