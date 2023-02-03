Experts Say Oklahomans Will Pay For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades

Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 10:35 pm
You've likely noticed your natural gas and electricity bills are quite a bit higher.
A significant percentage of that increase is the result of a seven-day period in February two years ago, which we will spend the next 28 years paying for. In a joint investigation with Oklahoma Watch, News On 6's Dana Hertneky looked into what happened.
February 2nd, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023