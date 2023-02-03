Police Search For Man Accused Of Assaulting, Kidnapping Woman In Tulsa

Friday, February 3rd 2023, 9:05 am
Tulsa Police are looking for a man who officers say allegedly assaulted a woman and then kidnapped her.
According to police it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
Police say the woman was able to escape and flag officers down near 51st and south Harvard.
Officers have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
