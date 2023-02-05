Leaders Respond To Shooting Down Of Suspected Spy Balloon


Saturday, February 4th 2023, 10:07 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Leaders in America and China are responding to the United States shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon after it traveled through U.S. airspace.

China is denying that the balloon was being used for surveillance, saying it was a civilian device used for scientific research.

The country's leaders say shooting down the balloon is a serious violation of international practice and is threatening repercussions.

Related Story: U.S. Downs Suspected Chinese Balloon Over Ocean, Moves To Recover Debris
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023