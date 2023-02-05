Leaders Respond To Shooting Down Of Suspected Spy Balloon

Saturday, February 4th 2023, 10:07 pm
Leaders in America and China are responding to the United States shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon after it traveled through U.S. airspace.
China is denying that the balloon was being used for surveillance, saying it was a civilian device used for scientific research.
The country's leaders say shooting down the balloon is a serious violation of international practice and is threatening repercussions.
