Abmas Scores 21, Oral Roberts Down Kansas City 85-57

By: Drake Johnson

-

Oral Roberts improved to 21-4 after knocking off Kansas City 85-57 in a Summit League battle on Saturday.

Abmas scored 21, including 4 threes, McBride had 13 and Thompson scored 10 with 8 rebounds as ORU overwhelmed KC.

ORU shots 52.4 percent from the field, but committed 18 fouls and gave KC 16 free points at the line.

Still, it wasn't enough.

Oral Roberts remains undefeated in conference play and travel to Minnesota to face St. Thomas (16-10) on Thursday.