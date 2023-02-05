By: CBS News

New Jersey Man Dies On Mission In Ukraine

An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.

Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.

The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.

Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.



