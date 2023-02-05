New Jersey Man Dies On Mission In Ukraine

Sunday, February 5th 2023, 4:57 pm
An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.
Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.
The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.
Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
