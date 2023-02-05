By: Drake Johnson

Dalger Leads Tulsa With 24, Wichita St. Comes Out On Top 86-75

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10) hosted Wichita State (12-11, 5-6) at the Reynolds Center for an American Athletic Conference matchup Sunday afternoon.

Wichita State faced Tulsa coming off a close loss to No. 3 Houston and TU came into the game riding a three game losing streak after earning its first conference win against Tulane.

The Shockers were led by Pierre Jr. with 19 points and had four total scores in double digits, with Rojas and Walton scoring 17 a piece.

Tulsa grabbed an early 13-12 lead after a Selebangue layup, but by halftime Wichita State took control and led 45-56.

TU's Dalger was the scoring leader with 24 and also hit 5 three point shots. Tulsa's sharp three-point shooting allowed a rally in the second half to shorten the deficit, but Wichita State was able to close it out 86-75.

UP NEXT: Tulsa heads to Houston to face the highly-ranked Cougars at 7 p.m.