Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Early-Morning Chase Arrested

By: News On 6

-

A man accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase is in custody on Monday, according to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police say it started near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the helicopter was eventually called in because the driver was going too fast.

Police say the driver eventually ditched the car near West 23rd and Southwest Boulevard, but officers were able to catch up with him.

Police say the driver is now facing charges for allegedly leading officers on a pursuit and having drugs.



